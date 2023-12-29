Make realistic New Year resolutions



The Reverend Fr. Nicholas Nibetol Aazine, SVD, Coordinator of Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation, Catholic Church, has called on the public to make few realistic, practical, and reachable New Year resolutions.

In recent times, he said New Year traditions had transcended the old activities, which included attending church services, spending time with family members, visiting close friends, cooking exceptionally delicious meals, giving gifts to family and friends, to making New Year resolutions.

However, making a realistic practicable one was key to achieving success in the year, he said.

Fr Aazine, also a member of the Society of the Divine Word, Ghana-Liberia Province, made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

He said an element in making attainable resolutions that were not often considered was prayer, adding: ‘Pray about your resolutions and seek spiritual guidance from God to settle on what to work on in the new year.

‘To add to that, you may look at areas in your life where you

may want to experience growth and make a selection from them. Then, you may divide the number of resolutions according to the months of the year and progressively work to achieve them.’

Fr Aazine also advised the public to be prepared to back resolutions with self-discipline and accountability partners to keep them on track.

‘May the good Lord grant everyone a grace-filled New Year. May the Lord be generous and bless everyone. May the Lord protect everyone and grant all our good heart desires according to His glory,’ he prayed.

Source: Ghana News Agency