Lumen Mundi School for Special Children appeals for support.



Madam Margreet Carpay, Director of the Lumen Mundi School for Special Children in the Builsa North Municipality of the Upper East Region, has called on individuals and organisations to support the school to help improve the welfare of the children.

The school, established by the Lumen Mundi Foundation, Netherlands is mainly for children with mental or physical disabilities and also has a workshop that trains people on various technical skills, ranging from carpentry, welding, painting, and fashion design, among others.

It is thus seeking the support of individuals and organisations to donate clothes, food, books, or any financial support to help facilitate its operations and contribute to the general welfare of the children and the actualisation of their potential.

The Director made the appeal through the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a donation exercise including food, soap, and diapers, among other items, by the Anglican Diocesan Development and Relief Organisation to mark World Children`s Day.

M

adam Carpay noted that the difference between these children and any other person was the assumption of normalcy, but the children with special needs also had the potential to realise their dreams and aspirations when they were given the needed care and support.

‘Just as ADDRO has given us this massive support, and I must say we are most grateful, individuals and other organisations can also come to our aid by providing us with books, clothes, or even empty aluminium cans for us to use in our practicals.

‘I came to Ghana as a volunteer with the Ghana Education Service and was asked by the Siniesi chief to start a special needs school. Special needs children have my heart, and I love to work with them, so with your support, we can well establish an accommodation for these children, which we are missing now,’ she added.

Mr Amoak Asumbisa Richard Squealla, Administrator, Lumen Mundi Foundation Ghana, reiterated that some of the children who were capable of acquiring skills would be given the needed training s

o that after school they would have something to do.

‘These children have challenges, and we are on the lookout to not risk their lives; however, those capable of acquiring technical skills would be given the needed support to impact their lives positively because these children are hardly accepted in our communities because they are seen as burdens,’ he stated.

He added that the workshop was open to people who had an interest in acquiring any of the skills being offered and encouraged the youth to take advantage of the opportunities.

Source: Ghana News Agency