Lordina Mahama hosts and encourages widows in Ampoma

A group of widows in Ampoma, located in the Kintampo South Constituency, have been hosted to a New Year get-together by former First Lady, Lordina Dramani Mahama.

The purpose of the gathering was to encourage the widows to remain hopeful despite their loss.

Mrs Mahama welcomed the widows and stated that the event was not meant to remind them of their misery, but to celebrate God’s goodness for letting them see another year and emphasised the importance of thanking God for another year since it was a new year.

Lordina Mahama, the wife of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer for the 2024 elections, encouraged the widows not to despair, but to take good care of themselves and their children and reminded them that God does what He sees best, and even though they may have lost their husbands, they should not live in sorrow.

She urged them to continue taking good care of themselves and their children, who they now have a responsibility to take care of for society.

The event provided the widows with

an opportunity to come together, bond, interact with the former first lady, and find encouragement in one another as they navigate the challenges that come with being a widow.

Source: Ghana News Agency