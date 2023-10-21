Local elections: regional commissions ready for candidate filing process (ISIE)

All regional commissions are fully prepared for filing candidacies for the elections of local councils on October 23 through November 1 and determining the eligibility of candidates within the allotted time, said President of the Independent High Authority for the Elections (French: ISIE) Farouk Bouasker. Bouasker Saturday further told a press conference the final list of candidates will be published on November 22 at the latest, once challenges are considered. Tunisians who wish to represent their regions in local councils are urgd to submit their candidacies, Bouasker added. The electoral campaign will run on Decemeber 2-22. Electoral silence will kick off on December 23 till the last polling station closes, he said. Statements by candidates, distribution of leaflets or publication of surveys are strictly prohibited during electoral. People with disabilities who want to run in these elections, the official said, are called to file their candidacies during this same period (October 23-November 1). Under Decree-law no. 2023-10 on the elections of local elections and the composition of regional councils and districts, one seat is reserved in each local council for people with disabilities. These candidates are not required to have the necessary sponsorship or conduct an election campaign, Bouasker said. A a draw will be carried out if there is more than one candidate. Preliminary results will be announced on December 27.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse