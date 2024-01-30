Local elections-Carthage Byrsa: Candidates pledge to restore locality’s cultural influence



Two candidates are vying for the Carthage Byrsa (Tunis 2) constituency in the run-off local elections. They are Mohamed Ben Hammouda and Nejib Gassa.

Under the banner of unity, candidate Mohamed Ben Hammouda undertook to restore the locality’s rich historical heritage to its former glory.

In the first round (December 23), the candidate received 150 votes, followed by Nejib Ben Gassa (131 votes).

In his election manifesto, Mohamed Ben Hammouda (39) focuses on bringing administrative services closer to the citizen, as well as providing better care for families with limited resources and vulnerable groups.

He has also set as a priority the streamlining of administrative procedures to encourage investment and encourage job creation. In this connection, he proposed the creation of hotline units to resolve outstanding problems.

He considered that it would be appropriate to involve the Ministries of Culture and Tourism in projects and actions aimed at restoring the touristic influence of the city of Carthage,

by promoting festivals and artistic evenings.

He also proposed the upgrading of sports infrastructure and support for sports associations, the creation of health trails and the replacement of uncontrolled landfill sites with green zones, while ensuring their regular upkeep.

Second candidate Nejib Gassa (69), who insisted on a participatory approach between various stakeholders, proposed the creation of commissions bringing together representatives of neighbourhood committees to identify the shortcomings affecting the city, in coordination with municipal structures.

The candidate suggested the creation of a carnival based on Carthaginian civilisation and a festival of traditional dress, to help the city regain its cultural influence.

The establishment of a cultural space for young people and the fitting out of leisure areas for families are also among the priorities of the candidate, who stresses the importance of cultural clubs within schools.

