LG Objet Collection Heralds Global Era of Tailored Home Appliances

Diverse Material and Color Choices to Match Any Décor; Comes with LG’s Renowned Performance and Quality

SEOUL, South Korea, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — LG Electronics (LG) announces the commencement of the international launch of LG Objet Collection, designed to meet the growing consumer demand for personalized, stylish and functional home appliances. Debuting as Furniture Concept Appliances at CES 2021, the LG Objet Collection’s Fridge and Freezer pair will debut in China, a market with already robust demand for LG premium appliances. Availability in key markets of Asia and Europe will follow soon thereafter.

Blurring the line between state-of-the-art home appliances and designer furnishings, the LG Objet Collection boasts a modern, minimalist design language that elevates and blends in effortlessly in any indoor environment. With a range of luxurious materials and subtle, sophisticated colors that can be mixed and matched according to preference, the collection provides a compelling way for customers to express their unique personalities tailored to suit personal tastes and the existing décor.

The LG Objet Collection Fridge and Freezer offer a chic, understated aesthetic that complements any style of kitchen, as well as outstanding performance with LG’s industry-leading refrigeration technologies. The pair presents consumers with a selection of timeless, high-quality finishes, including stainless steel and glass.

The stainless steel option offers three color variations (green, silver and matte black) for a chic, modern look, while the glass finish comes in four elegant tints (mint, pink, beige and silver) that allow the appliances to fit in seamlessly with any kitchen design.[1] With LG’s proven refrigeration system, LINEARCooling™, the Fridge guarantees outstanding cooling performance. LINEARCooling helps maintain a precise, even internal temperature with minimal fluctuations (±0.5 degrees Celsius), helping to keep food items, such as fruit and vegetables, fresh for up to seven days. [2,3]

LG plans to expand its LG Objet Collection of premium kitchen appliances with more striking products such as InstaView™ refrigerator and Styler wardrobe management system to achieve a unified, visually-harmonious living environment.

“The launch of the LG Objet Collection in international markets marks the beginning of an era of the personalized appliance,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “Offering understated design and different options of materials and colors to choose from, LG’s stylish innovations help make it possible for consumers to create a space that truly reflects their unique sensibilities.”

[1] Color and material options may vary by country and market. [2] Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in fresh food compartment of LG refrigerator model GLT51PZGSZ. No load and normal temperature setting. Results may vary in actual usage. [3] Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time required for specific food stored in the fresh food compartment of LG refrigerator model GLT51PZGSZ to decrease in weight by five percent. Results may vary in actual usage.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1518658/LG_Objet_ Collection_01.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1518660/LG_Objet_ Collection_02.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1518657/LG_Objet_ Collection_Fridge___Freezer_ 03.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1518659/LG_Objet_ Collection_Fridge___Freezer_ 04.jpg