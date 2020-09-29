LG Commits to Expansion Strategy in Middle East and Africa As Most Trusted HVAC Partner

Company Aims to Grow Regional HVAC Presence with Total Integrated Solutions Centered on Expertise and Partnership

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — A senior executive at LG Electronics communicated the company’s intention to expand the company’s presence in the Middle East and Africa HVAC industry. At a virtual conference yesterday, the head of LG’s Air Solution business division explained LG’s brand philosophy to become a trusted partner in the region based on the values of integration, expertise, and commitment as well as a new portfolio of air purification solution products for residential, office and commercial environments.

“Most people may think of LG as a washing machine and refrigerator brand but we provide solutions in many sectors that consumers don’t see,” remarked Dr. Lee Kam-gyu, head of LG’s Air Solution business unit. “LG is constantly investing in capabilities to raise the trust of our customers and we will reinforce this commitment through better integrated solutions, expert insights and more dedicated support to become a trusted partner for HVAC in the region.”

Since the pandemic outbreak and the increasing time spent indoors, concerns over indoor air quality have grown. Needs for high quality HVAC and air management solutions have increased due to the pandemic with LG’s products – which not only meet but surpass guidelines for clean air in the region – seeing unexpected demand.

To further raise the value for MEA customers and enhance the level of trust in the brand, LG is focusing on its three core values of integration, expertise and commitment. As an integrator, LG will deliver even more optimized HVAC and energy management solutions for each and every project to achieve the minimal total cost of ownership (TCO) for its clients. With its deep expertise, LG will advise its customers with its technological experience-based knowledge to find the most effective and efficient solution to any problem. And as a committed partner, LG promises to go beyond the installation of its solutions to service, maintain and help manage its products through the system’s lifecycle.

James Lee, president of LG Middle East and Africa, reinforced LG’s experience and commitment in the Middle East and Africa. “The key reason behind our success in this region to date is our commitment to understand and respond to the real needs of the MEA market,” said Lee. “Expanding beyond this will require significantly more technology, more innovation and especially more customer service.”

Consistent with this strategy, LG has introduced products and solutions in the region that are designed to deliver the best technology that the company as to offer. For example, a new, ceiling-based DUAL Vane Cassette lineup boasts a powerful five-step air purification process that is seamlessly designed into the unit itself. With its new air purification-inclusive design, this advanced product delivers various airflow modes that are optimally customized for all spaces, delivering clean, filtered air to its indoor destination. What’s more, LG’s innovative Round Cassette for commercial spaces not only provides a luxurious design that makes a space look more inviting, it also covers large areas with flexible airflow compared to conventional 4-Way cassette. Its increased airflow and detailed wind direction makes it possible for its cool breeze to spread widely and evenly.

“As a global total provider of HVAC solutions, we look forward to enriching both human life and nature in the Middle East and Africa,” said Lee.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 77,000 people working in 125 locations around the world. With 2017 global sales of USD 55.4 billion (KRW 61.4 trillion), LG comprises five business units ― Home Appliance & Air Solutions, Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Vehicle Component Solutions and Business Solutions ― and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Air Solution Business Unit

LG Electronics’ Air Solution Business Unit is a global leader in HVAC and energy solutions with a comprehensive portfolio of proven expertise and performance. Launching Korea’s first residential air conditioner in 1968, LG has paved the way for total HVAC solutions over the last five decades through strategic utilization of advanced technologies. With a well-established production base and industry-leading capacity, the company provides effective HVAC solutions for both the commercial and residential sectors. Its wide range of cutting-edge systems for heating, ventilation and air conditioning truly represent LG’s initiative in offering the most optimized solutions for a variety of uses. Pursuant to its mission of “Innovation for a Better Life,” the company offers solutions boasting high energy efficiency and reliability based on its state-of-the-art knowhow and technologies to ensure the most optimal environment for users. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1283522/LG_Air_Solution_ MEA_Digital_Press_Conference_ Overview.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1283524/LG_Air_Solution_ MEA_Digital_Press_Conference__ LG_Speakers.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1283523/LG_Air_Solution_ MEA_Digital_Press_Conference_ DUAL_Vane.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1283525/LG_Air_Solution_ MEA_Digital_Press_Conference_ Round_Cassette.jpg