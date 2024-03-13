Let’s prioritise seafarers rights and safety to advance maritime industry

Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the minister of transport, has called on maritime regulators to prioritise seafarers rights and safety to enhance the maritime industry

He said this would establish safer working conditions, ensure fair treatment and create a supportive environment for seafarers.

‘This would make the profession more enticing to the younger generation thereby leading to a transformation in the industry’, he said.

In a news brief copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the Transport Minister emphasised the

indispensable role of seafarers, who are often unsung heroes, yet ensured the smooth functioning of global trade by transporting over 80 per cent of goods worldwide.

‘Therefore, there was a need to protect their rights and safety to ensure smooth operation of the maritime system, since we depended heavily on it.

He said that Africa had the potential as a significant source of future seafarers because of its youthful population and burgeoning interest in maritime careers, ‘the continent sto

od poised to play a pivotal role in addressing the industry’s labour shortage’, he added.

Mr Asiamah said Ghana was a beacon of progress in this regard, boasting of well-equipped maritime education training facilities and a strong commitment to international standards.

He said Ghana joined the International Maritime Community to prioritise the well-being of seafarers, rejuvenate the maritime industry and embrace the opportunities that lie ahead.

Source: Ghana News Agency