Let’s preserve Ghana’s culture – Minister

Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, has called on the populace to preserve Ghana’s culture as a prestigious heritage.

‘We must recognise the importance of safeguarding our cultural practices, languages, and customs, not only for the intrinsic value, but also for the role in fostering unity, and cultural cohesion.’

He called on traditional leaders to make conscious and dedicated efforts to preserve the rich Ghanaian culture.

Mr Boateng made the call at a symposium organised by the Ghana Culture Forum (GCF) as part of activities to commemorate this year’s Ghana Culture Week.

It was on the theme: ‘Cultivating Cultural Capital: Nurturing Ghana’s Legacy for Africa’s Renaissance’, in Accra.

He said Ghana’s cultural heritage was a treasure throne of history, creativity, and resilience.

‘It is woven into the fabric of our society reflecting the wisdom of our ancestors and the vibrancy of our various communities as well as a testament of our identity and spirit. As custodia

ns of the heritage, it is our responsibility to ensure its preservation and transmission to future generations.’

He added that ‘our culture is also a powerful driver of tourism and economic development, as Ghana is blessed with the wealth of historical sites, and artistic expressions that attract people around the world.’

Mr Boateng, who is also the Caretaker Minister for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said, ‘by harnessing the potential of our cultural tourism, we can create opportunities for sustainable growth, job creation and community empowerment’.

He noted that even though the world had become a global village, and the infiltration of other cultures was a common phenomenon, imposing other cultures on the indigenous ones was a sociological crime which must be frowned on.

‘The passing of time places the demand on us to amend and update certain aspects of our culture. There must be broad consultations among us to consciously build a culture that suits all of us and move forward as a people.’

The Minister assured that government was passionate about preserving and promoting Ghana’s diverse traditions and customs and was committed to implementing policies and initiatives that promoted, preserved, and sustained the development of Ghana’s cultural heritage.

‘We are working tirelessly to review the national cultural policy and will collaborate with stakeholders to safeguard what we have inherited especially our cultural heritage sites, support our artisans and craftsmen and showcase Ghana’s cultural diversity on the global stage’

Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong, Chairperson, GCF, said since the launch of the celebration in 2012, it had been observed as a day’s programme, however this year, the scope had been expanded to a weeklong celebration, which commenced from March 11 to 15.

He said the celebration was to highlight Ghana’s cultural heritage through showcasing the diversity of cultural expression, highlight pertinent issues related to culture and heritage, provide a platform for stakeholder engag

ement on cultural issues.

It is also to provide marketing opportunities for cultural enterprises and provide a platform for networking between cultural practitioners and customers of cultural goods and services.

Nana Acheampong noted that even though the creative sector had contributed immensely to building and maintaining the international reputation of Ghana, they were yet to receive the necessary support from government.

‘We appeal to government to invest in the consistent collection of comprehensive data of the cultural sector.’

Mr Carl Ampah, UNESCO, commended the GCF for the initiative and urged Ghanaian industries to preserve and showcase Ghana’s cultural clothing and textiles by blending traditional skills with modern trends.

