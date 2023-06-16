Let’s have more inter-faith unity, peace for development – Chief Imam

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu, the National Chief Imam, has reiterated the need for increased peace and unity among inter-faith religions across nations.

Sheikh Sharabutu noted that fostering peace and unity would ensure progress and desirable development.

The Chief Imam made this pronouncement when the leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, paid a courtesy call on him at his residence at Fadama in Accra.

The visit was to appreciate the effort of the National Chief Imam as a model of peace and hope to the people as well as seek knowledge, and blessings and strengthen relationships with him and the Muslim community.

The courtesy call was also to discuss and provide assistance to the Chief Imam in his developmental and humanitarian agenda.

The National Chief Imam said it was necessary to be at peace with each other, the ideal way of ensuring total development and progress among nations.

He said: ‘Muslims and Christians are from the same creator as one family. We all came from Adam and Eve as one people. Coming from different tribes and nations is to help us appreciate each other.

‘We also need to make progress in empowering the youth and address unemployment challenges to enable them to contribute to the development of the country through peace, unity and knowledge sharing.’

Elder Gerrit Walter Gong, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, expressed gratitude to the Chief Imam for the opportunity and affirmed the importance of unity among all to foster the needed development.

He said: ‘We share facts about common feelings for all of us being one family, going back to Adam and Eve and the need to help other people, particularly the rising generation and to give our youth hope, knowledge and discipline for their future.’

Elder Gong, described the Chief Imam as a remarkable and wise man who had spent his life in service to humanity, adding ‘This is my first visit, but we felt very close to him, we share in his vision in propelling development and progress.’

Elder Stanley Gifford Nielsen, President, Africa West Area, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said the meeting between the two religions had demonstrated a sense of togetherness, key in promoting a common agenda to bring light, happiness and joy to the people, specifically the younger generation.

He said the church was looking forward to collaborating and assisting the Chief Imam in his developmental agenda for the benefit of the Muslim community.

A meeting between the two is expected to convene after the Eid-Ul-Adha celebrations.

Source: Ghana News Agency