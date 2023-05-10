LeddarTech Showcasing LeddarVision, Its Award-Winning Sensor Fusion and Perception Software and Products at EcoMotion 2023 on May 22-24 in Tel Aviv, Israel

QUEBEC, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, an automotive software company that provides innovative low-level sensor fusion and perception ADAS and AD software technology that is scalable and flexible while delivering high performance, today announces its participation as a Silver Sponsor at EcoMotion Week 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The company, led by its Israeli-based technical experts, will demonstrate its award-winning technology at its booth and offer delegates the opportunity to experience it live on the road in their LeddarCar. In addition, LeddarTech’s CTO will chair a panel at the event.

Visit LeddarTech’s technology showcase featuring LeddarVision , a high-performance, low-cost, scalable, hardware-agnostic low-level sensor fusion and perception solution for automotive and off-road industrial ADAS and AD applications. Witness the software’s high performance at various levels of autonomy in various scenarios, such as extreme weather conditions, via their award-winning demonstration dashboard.

Discover

LeddarVision Front-View (LVF) family of automotive software products addresses the challenges faced when developing Level 2/2+ ADAS applications, such as solving safety issues and finding scalable fusion and perception software that offers high performance at a low cost. These two distinct products are comprehensive low-level fusion and perception software stacks that optimally combine sensor modalities for Level 2/2+ ADAS applications achieving a 5-star NCAP 2025/GSR 2022 rating.

LeddarVision Front (Entry-Level) ( LVF-E ): This product pushes the performance envelope, potentially doubling the effective range of the sensors and enabling a solution operable with only three sensors.

This product pushes the performance envelope, potentially doubling the effective range of the sensors and enabling a solution operable with only three sensors. LeddarVision Front (High-End) (LVF-H): With sensor configuration extended to 1V5R based on a single 3-megapixel 120-degree camera and five radars, the LVF-H stack extends the perception support to highway assist applications, including 160 km/h adaptive cruise control, 200-meter range and semi-automated lane change.

LeddarVision Surround (LVS-2+) efficiently extends the LVF front-view product family 1VxR sensor configuration to a 5V5R configuration, enhancing support to traffic jam assist (TJA) and highway assist (HWA) applications. It also enables applications such as automated lane change, overtaking and extended speed range adaptive cruise control (ACC).

Ride along: LeddarCar live – Delegates representing automotive Tier 1-2 suppliers and OEMs are invited to reserve an on-road demonstration of LeddarTech’s LeddarVision low-level fusion and perception software technology.

Participate: LeddarTech’s CTO Pierre Olivier will chair a panel entitled “Autonomous Vehicle 360: Use Cases.”

Pre-arrange a meeting for a product demonstration or to experience LeddarCar live.

About EcoMotion

EcoMotion is a dynamic and growing smart mobility community comprising over 650 start-ups and 15,000 community members. EcoMotion is a joint venture of the Israel Innovation Institute (NGO) alongside Israel’s Ministry of Transport and Road Safety and the Ministry of Economy and Industry.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech, a global software company founded in 2007, develops and provides comprehensive perception software solutions that enable the deployment of ADAS and autonomous driving applications. LeddarTech’s automotive-grade software applies advanced AI and computer vision algorithms to generate accurate 3D models of the environment, allowing for better decision making and safer navigation. This high-performance, scalable, cost-effective technology is available to OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers to efficiently implement automotive and off-road vehicle ADAS solutions.

LeddarTech is responsible for several remote-sensing innovations, with over 150 patents granted or applied for that enhance ADAS and AD capabilities. Better awareness around the vehicle is critical in making global mobility safer, more efficient, sustainable and affordable: this is what drives LeddarTech to seek to become the most widely adopted sensor fusion and perception software solution.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Contact:

Daniel Aitken, Vice-President, Global Marketing, Communications and Investor Relations, LeddarTech Inc.

Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 daniel.aitken@leddartech.com

Investor relations contact and website: InvestorRelations@leddartech. com

https://investors.leddartech. com/

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, VAYADrive, VayaVision and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8835234