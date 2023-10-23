Launch of YouthADAPT Challenge 2023: Empowering Africa’s Female Tech Innovators to tackle Climate Change

YouthADAPT Challenge 2023 is launched by the African Development Bank, the Africa Climate Change Fund and the Global Center on Adaptation.

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program, a joint initiative of the African Development Bank (“the Bank”) and the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) has launched a call for applications for the third edition of the YouthADAPT Challenge, with support from the Africa Climate Change Fund (ACCF) hosted by the Bank.

YouthADAPT is an annual competition that invites young entrepreneurs leading micro, small, and medium enterprises in Africa to submit innovative solutions and business ideas that can drive climate change adaptation and resilience across the continent.

This year’s call is dedicated to female-owned enterprises pioneering Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies such as artificial intelligence; big data analytics; virtual reality; robotics; Internet of Things; quantum computing; additive manufacturing; blockchain and fifth generation wireless for climate adaptation.

The winners will be awarded $100,000 each and will receive training, mentorship and coaching to support their climate change adaptation solutions and business ideas in their communities and across Africa. They will also join the YouthADAPT Alumni Network to learn from dynamic community of youth entrepreneurs throughout Africa.

To be eligible, applicants must be between the ages of 18 to 35. Their ventures should be youth-led and offer tangible solutions to real-life climate challenges. They must be registered and operational in Africa, with at least two years worth of accounts.

Apply by visiting the application portal. The closing date for applications is 5th November 2023 at 5:00pm GMT

An information session is scheduled for October 23, 2023 at 11 am GMT, aimed at sharing details about the YouthADAPT Challenge 2023. This session will cover eligibility criteria, the application process, important deadlines, and the advantages of participation, such as grants, mentorship, and business development services.

Contacts

African Development Bank

Joash Ntenga Moitui, Communications and Knowledge Management, Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program: j.moitui@afdb.org

Africa Climate Change Fund

Rita Effah, Coordinator, Africa Climate Change Fund r.effah@afdb.org

Global Center on Adaptation

Alex Gee, Head of Communications, Global Center on Adaptation: alex.gee@gca.org

Notes to Editors

About African Development Bank

The overarching aim of the African Development Bank Group is to spur sustainable economic development and social progress in its regional member countries, thus contributing to poverty reduction. The Bank Group achieves this goal by mobilizing and allocating resources for investment in regional member countries and providing policy advice and technical assistance to support development efforts. In 2015, all multilateral development institutions agreed on the same set of objectives, the Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more: https://www.afdb.org/

About Africa Climate Change Fund

The Africa Climate Change Fund (ACCF or Fund) is a multi-donor trust fund well positioned to contribute to the achievement of the African Development Bank (AfDB)’s goal to triple its climate financing efforts and foster its drive for a climate-resilient Africa. Visit ACCF’s website: https://accf.afdb.org/

About the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA)

The Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) is an international organization that works as a solutions broker to accelerate action and support for adaptation solutions, from the international to the local, in partnership with the public and private sectors. For more information, please go to www.gca.org

Alexandra Gee Global Center on Adaptation +447887804594 alex.gee@gca.org

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8963575