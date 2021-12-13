Lassina Zerbo named Burkina Faso’s new prime minister

Burkina Faso’s President Roch Marc Christian Kabore picked Lassina Zerbo as the country’s new prime minister on Friday, according to a decree issued on Friday evening.

“Mr. Lassina Zerbo is named Prime Minister,” according to the decree signed by President Kabore.

Zerbo was executive secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, and previously served as director of the organization’s International Data Centre.

He will replace Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire who was dismissed on Wednesday.

