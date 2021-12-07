Lantronix Named Member of the Qualcomm Automotive Solutions Ecosystem Program

A long-time member of the Qualcomm Advantage Network, Lantronix joined the invitation-only program to help accelerate automotive innovation

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Intelligent IT and the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced it has been named a member of the Qualcomm® Authorized Design Center Program’s automotive program. A long-time Qualcomm® Advantage Network member, Lantronix joined the invitation-only program, which assists companies in accelerating innovation by connecting customers with an ecosystem of businesses that provide tools and deep expert design services. Lantronix will participate in the automotive program, referred to as the Qualcomm® Automotive Solutions Ecosystem Program, by providing access to tools that are built around the 3rd Generation Snapdragon® Automotive Cockpit Platform, a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“We are proud to be named a member of the Qualcomm Authorized Design Center’s Automotive Solutions Ecosystem Program, which will bring engineering and design expertise to our mutual customers while helping fast-track innovation,” said Paul Pickle, CEO of Lantronix. “With the program, Lantronix is positioned to accelerate the commercialization of automotive products, which will include customization, optimization and other design and integration services built around the 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms.”

The 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms are artificial intelligence (AI)-based and some of the most advanced automotive platforms from Qualcomm Technologies. Designed to support software-rich integrated cockpits engineered to meet stringent automotive industry standards, 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms are engineered with immersive graphics, multimedia, computer vision and advanced AI capabilities. The Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms also provide fully scalable architecture with differentiated experiences, utilizing the same software architecture and framework to allow consumers to enjoy a harmonized user experience independent of the vehicle tier while utilizing the same software framework.

Lantronix’s inclusion in the Qualcomm Automotive Solutions Ecosystem Program, as well as its team’s proven expertise and collaboration over the years, reinforces its commitment to providing cutting-edge development services with Qualcomm Technologies for its global customers focused on the Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platform.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room, and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, which features industry discussion and updates. Follow Lantronix on Twitter, view our YouTube video library or connect with us on LinkedIn.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation statements related to our solutions, technologies and products. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our employees, supply and distribution chains, and the global economy; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 11, 2020, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of such report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

© 2021 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm Authorized Design Center Program, Qualcomm Automotive Solutions Ecosystem Program, and Qualcomm Advantage Network are programs of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Lantronix Media Contact:

Gail Kathryn Miller

Corporate Marketing &

Communications Manager

media@lantronix.com

949-453-7158

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:

Jeremy Whitaker

Chief Financial Officer

investors@lantronix.com

949-450-7241

Lantronix Sales:

sales@lantronix.com

Americas +1 (800) 422-7055 (US and Canada) or +1 949-453-3990

Europe, Middle East and Africa +31 (0)76 52 36 744

Asia Pacific + 852 3428-2338

China + 86 21-6237-8868

Japan +81 (0) 50-1354-6201

India +91 994-551-2488