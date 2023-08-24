Lab’ess launches a call for applications to select 10 female entrepreneurs to join its incubation programme in Sfax

The Tunisian incubator for projects with social and environmental impact, “Lab’ess”, announced on August 21 the launch of the 2nd call for applications for the “Essentielles” programme.

Following the success of the 1st cohort, which closed on June 30, the 2nd session aims to select 10 female project leaders who will benefit from the advantages of the incubator located in Sfax at the 8-18 Business Centre.

Candidates can fill in the form available on www.labess.tn until September 24, 2023 at 23:59.

The incubation programme, which will start on 16 October 2023, will support women entrepreneurs in the development and consolidation of their impact projects through a tailored offer of training and support, as well as access to financing.

It includes a group training programme, assistance with mobility and childcare, a team dedicated to supporting women entrepreneurs, and networking with complementary partners: experts.

It also offers a service package of up to 4,250 dinars to support prototyping or market launch, financing in the form of a loan of up to 15,000 dinars, and post-incubation follow-up to support incubatees until the end of the incubation period.

The Lab’ess programme helps to boost projects while keeping in mind what is most important: the positive impact on society.

The incubation programme is aimed at projects that offer innovative solutions and provide viable responses to social or environmental needs that are poorly or inadequately met, contributing to a more sustainable and inclusive city, in the form of a social enterprise offering a solution that has been launched on the market, or at least a prototype that is ready to be marketed.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse