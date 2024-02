The Nkawkaw District Court has remanded 37 accused persons into Police custody over the attack on Kwahu Begong Chief’s Palace on February 4, 2024.

A news brief from the Police said the accused persons were arraigned before the Court on five counts, including causing unlawful damage to properties following their arrest in connection with the attack.

It said all the accused persons were to reappear before the court on February 23, 2024.

Source: Ghana News Agency