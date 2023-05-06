Kwahu Ahinase Queen?solicits support to build crises resources centre

Ohemaa Ofosuaa Aduanwomah Amoakoaa Ahuofe, Queenmother of Ahinase in the Kwahu East District of Eastern Region, has appealed to the public for support to build a crises resources centre for the Ahinase Community.

She said the centre would comprise first aid clinic, pre-school, shop, warehouse and a donation area to promote the socio-economic development of the predominantly farming community.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Ahinase, Ohemaa Ahuofe, also the queenmother of the Kwahuman Association of Minnesota, USA, said the groundbreaking ceremony for the commencement of the project would take place on August 12, this year, as part of activities to commemorate her one-year installation as the Ahenenanahemaa.

A durbar and fundraising ceremony to canvass for more resources in aid of the project would also be held while an education fund would be launched to promote access to quality education, with a health walk and screening preceding the durbar.

Ohemaa Ahuofe said the community was under-developed and lacked many basic social amenities, saying under her ‘Promoting Villages to Cities Campaign’, she intended to bridge the gap between villages and cities with the adoption of Ahinase as one of the communities for that initiative.

A place of convenience had been constructed for the community to reduce open defecation, she added.

Though she initiated the project, the collective efforts of all Ghanaians would be needed for the realisation of that vision, Ohemaa Ahuofe said, and appealed to citizens of Kwahu and philanthropists to assist her to build the entre to improve livelihoods.

She called on investors to invest in agribusinesses in the area due to its fertile and arable lands, adding that its serene environment could also be developed for tourism and hospitality purposes.

Source: Ghana News Agency