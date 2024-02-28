Kunene Second Division continuing this weekend



OPUWO: The Kunene Second Division Football League will resume this weekend with rounds five and six scheduled for Outjo, Kamanjab, Okaukuejo, and Khorixas, respectively, featuring 12 matchups.

Following a brief hiatus last weekend for the burial of the late President Hage Geingob, the KFL will resume this weekend as Khaibasen FC faces newcomers !Ugab FC at the Etoshapoort Stadium in Outjo on Saturday.

Young Eagles FC will host Sixty-Eleven FC at Okaukuejo, while Orlando Gariseb will face Kunene NamPol FC at the Herbert Conradie Stadium in Khorixas in a crucial game to avoid relegation. Robber Chanties FC, the league’s current leaders, will face newcomers Okarindi Komutati FC at Herbert Conradie Stadium, aiming to secure maximum points and extend their winning streak to five games.

On Saturday, Kamanjab will host two games, with Green Danger FC facing Pubs FC and Etosha United FC playing Khorixas Football Academy. On Sunday, Orlando Gariseb FC will meet Okarindi Komutati FC in Khorixas, while Young Eagles F

C will face !Ugab FC at Okaukuejo.

In the highly anticipated Sunday meeting between two long-standing rivals, Robber Chanties, who produced a 100 per cent starting record, will go toe-to-toe with last season’s runner-up, Kunene NamPol FC at Khorixas’s Herbert Conradie Stadium.

Khaibasen FC will play Sixty-Eleven FC at Outjo’s Etoshapoort Stadium, while Etosha United FC will face Pubs FC and Green Dangers FC will play Khorixas Football Academy in Kamanjab. Robber Chanties FC tops the log with 12 points after four games this season, having won all of them. Khaibasen FC is second with 10 points after two victories, a tie, and one defeat, followed by Green Dangers with seven points and Khorixas Football Academy in fourth place with six points. Young Eagles FC and Okarindi Komutati FC are the other teams with six points, ranking fifth and sixth, respectively. Etosha United FC is in seventh place with five points, one win, two draws, and one defeat in four games. !Ugab FC, Kunene Nampol FC, and Sixty-Eleven FC al

l have four points, with one victory, one tie, and two losses apiece. Pubs FC and Orlando Gariseb are in the relegation zone, with three and one point, respectively.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency