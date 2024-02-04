Kunene leaders appeal for calm, unity following President Geingob’s death



OPUWO: Political figures in the Kunene Region have urged the region’s residents to be calm and united, as well as to pray for the soul of Namibia’s third President, Hage Gottfried Geingob, who died in Windhoek on Sunday.

The president died at the age of 82 while receiving medical treatment at the Lady Pohamba Private Hospital.

Kunene Region Governor Marius Sheya issued a statement on behalf of the Kunene regional leadership, expressing their deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the Namibian people on President Geingob’s untimely death.

Sheya urged the people of the Kunene Region to remain calm and united in honour of the late president’s legacy and mourn his death while awaiting developments in the events of laying him to rest.

Opuwo Mayor Rosa Mbinge-Tjeundo hailed Geingob as a leader who was extremely dedicated and committed to the Republic of Namibia.

Mbinge-Tjeundo, speaking on behalf of the people of Opuwo, noted that Geingob’s unflinching leadership and dedication t

o serving his people had left an indelible impression on the nation.

‘His loss is deeply felt, and we join the nation in mourning the departure of a true giant in our country’s history,’ she said.

Mbinge-Tjeundo went on to explain that Opuwo warmly remembered President Geingob’s last visit to the community, where his presence resonated with the residents.

‘The memories of that visit will forever remain etched in our hearts, serving as a testament to his enduring legacy,’ she added.

Speaking with Nampa on Monday, Swapo Party Kunene regional coordinator Julius Kaujova said the country has lost a symbol of the liberation fight, an inspiring leader who pushed for justice and fair opportunity for everyone. Kaujova stated that Geingob’s credo ‘Harambee’ should be embraced to improve the nation’s economic condition.

Kaujova also urged the region to join the rest of the country in mourning, which began on Monday and will end with late President Geingob’s burial, and to maintain calm and unity during this period

of transformation and sorrow.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency