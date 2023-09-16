Kudus, Nuamah can lead Ghana to break AFCON drought – Mohammed Polo

Ghana football legend Mohammed Polo believes Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah can propel Ghana to break the 40-year African Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy drought.

The two sensational footballing gems have been very key in Black Stars recent matches and have scored twice in the last two games against the Central African Republic and Liberia.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports, Mohammed Polo described the two footballers as generational talents, adding that he believes Ghana would benefit immensely from their contributions to the senior national team.

‘The telepathy between these two players could propel Ghana to AFCON success in Cote D Ivoire and would have a massive impact in our bid to qualify for the next World Cup.

‘It is very rare for Ghana to have these kinds of players on one team at a time, but we are blessed to have this duo who are not just creators but scorers,’ he said.

Mohammed Polo also asserted that the recent moves by these players in the respective European clubs would aid in their development and would become massive for Ghana football progress, especially at the senior level.

‘I am happy with their progress, and I urge you to annul all the negativity that they might face while playing football, especially on social media,’ he added.

Mohammed Polo stated that there are more of these talents in Ghana and that more has to be done to unearth them, especially by supporting experienced footballers to build more academies.

Source: Ghana News Agency