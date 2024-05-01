Krachi West Agric Department sensitises farmers, stakeholders on PFJ Phase II

The Department of Agriculture in the Krachi West Municipality of the Oti region, has sensitised farmers and stakeholders on the second phase of government’s Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme.

The second phase involved the cultivation of 11 crop varieties that the government will supply to farmers in addition to NPK and urea fertilisers.

Mr Atta Adusei, Krachi West Municipal Director of Agriculture, addressing the durbar, said the sensitisation aimed at educating the farmers and other stakeholders about the new policy of the Government of Ghana.

He said the second phase of the PFJ programme required that all the farmers needed was land for cultivation because the government was ready to assist them with inputs such as seeds and fertilizers.

Mr Adusei noted that 11 commodities government intended to give to farmers were maize, rice, soya bean, pepper, onions, tomatoes, cassava, plantain, sorghum, and millet seeds adding that ‘government will also supply fertilizers such as NPK and urea to farmers’

.

He said the government would also support farmers with tractors during the period and encouraged all the youth to take good advantage of the policy of the government.

Mr Adusei also advised all interested persons to utilise the opportunity since everything would be on credit while Agric officers in the Municipality were ready to assist farmers with all their agronomic practices.

He said farmers needed to register with the Department of Agriculture, adding officers would go to their various houses to undertake the registration processes.

The farmers were elated about the second phase of the programme and believed with the assistance of the government and the Department they would benefit from it as well as yield bountifully.

Source: Ghana News Agency