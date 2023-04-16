Kpormatsi earmarks welfare fund, business support scheme for NDC members

Mr William Kpormatsi, a Parliamentary primaries aspirant in the Akatsi South Constituency of the Volta Region is to facilitate the establishment of a welfare fund, business support programmes to members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the area.

Mr Kpormatsi, who is also a financial and business investment expert and Chief Executive of W-Life Ventures, has said the welfare fund, with seed money of GHC400,000,00 would be exclusive to party executives from the branch to constituency as well as party elders in the constituency to cater for their health, social and financial needs.

Mr Kpormatsi gave the hint in an interview with the Ghana News Agency ahead of the Saturday, May 13 Parliamentary and Presidential primaries.

‘This I believe, would be a way of showing appreciation for their service to the party.’

Mr Kpormatsi indicated that he would create another business support programme dubbed ‘Kpormatsi Business Support Programme’ with seed money of GHC 200,000 to support startups, and medium and small-scale businesses meant to empower all executives to become self-sufficient.

On the safety and security of individuals and businesses, Mr Kpormatsi said he would engage Chiefs, youth groups, security agencies, opinion leaders, the clergy, and Assembly members to deliberate extensively on finding a lasting solution to the high records of criminal activities in the area over the years.

‘Akatsi shall be noted for development and progress rather than the crime. Change is crucial,’ he said.

He also pledged to continue investing in education, health, agriculture, and others if given the nod to represent the NDC and the people of Akatsi South in Parliament.

Mr Kpormatsi, who is highly recognised for his benevolence over the years, is making a third appearance after two failed attempts.

He is among two other candidates namely, Lawyer Bernard Ahiafor, the incumbent Member of Parliament who is seeking a fourth term slot, and Mr Samuel Benedict Nugblega, Director of Human Resource at the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) who is also making his second appearance.

Source: Ghana News Agency