Kotoka Airport receives Customer Experience Accreditation

The Kotoka International Airport has attained Level 1 of the Airports Council International (ACI) Customer Experience Accreditation Programme.

The ACI Airport Customer Experience Accreditation programme is the first Worldwide Customer Experience Management Accreditation designed specifically for the Airport Industry and dedicated to ACI member Airports.

A statement signed by Mrs Pamela Djamson-Tettey, the Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the key objective of the ACI Airport Customer Experience Accreditation was to help airports improve their practices and to promote a direct positive impact on Customer Satisfaction to meet Customers’ ever- evolving expectations.

It said the Accreditation Programme had five levels that guide airports in their approach to Customer Experience Management.

It said this would enable airport to identify new practices that could be developed in the short and long-term to progress through the levels of Accreditation.

“This Accreditation by ACI demonstrates our commitment to improving the Customer Experience for our Cherished Customers,” it added.

Mrs Pamela Djamson-Tettey, the Managing Director of GACL, said “GACL is delighted that Kotoko International Airport has received the Level 1 Accreditation by ACI.”

She said GACL had over the years made deliberate investments in Customer Experiences initiatives with the view to creating memorable experiences for our passengers.

“This accreditation is yet another justification and an indication of commitment to Customer Satisfaction at our Airports. We will continue to harness efforts and resources to make the passenger journey a pleasant and memorable one,” she added.

