King Salman Club Cup 2023- 2nd preliminary round: US Monastir advance to final stage

Union Sportive Monastirienne secured their spot in the final stage of the King Salman Club Cup 2023, after a 1-0 win over Bahrain’s Al-Muharraq SC, at a second preliminary round second-leg game played on Wednesday afternoon in Manama. The goal was scored by Oumarou Y. (76′). The first-leg game had ended in a 2-0 wn for US Monastir. US Monastir join compatriots Esperance ST, who were exempted from the preliminary round and directly qualified for the final stage. Tunisian CS Sfaxien’s first-leg match in the second preliminary round against Al Hilal of Sudan has been rescheduled for a later date. The King Salman Cup, which will take place from July 20 to August 5, will bring together 16 clubs divided into 4 groups. Group A: Esperance of Tunis (Tunisia), Al Ittihad (Saudi Arabia), Al Shorta (Iraq), Winners CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) – Al Hilal (Sudan) Group B: Al Sadd (Qatar), Wydad Casablanca (Morocco), Ahli Tripoli (Libya), Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Group C: Zamalek (Egypt), US Monastir (Tunisia), Al-Nassr (Saudi Arabia), Al Shabab (Saudi Arabia) Group D: CR Belouizdad (Algeria), Raja Casablanca (Morocco), Nouadhibou (Mauritania) or Al Kuwait (Kuwait), Al Wehda (United Arab Emirates).

Source: EN – Agence Tunis Afrique Presse