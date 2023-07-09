Keta Municipal Assembly pledges support for Beach Soccer activities

Mr. Emmanuel Gemega, the Keta Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Keta has promised to support and promote Beach Soccer along the coastal belt of the Volta Region. He said the Assembly would be ever ready to partner sponsors for the promotion, improving, as well as develop talents for a brighter future in Beach Soccer. Mr. Gemega said this during a meeting held at the Keta Municipal Assembly, which saw some Beach Soccer Regional Executives in attendance. He indicated his outfit would do its best to take sports to the next level in the area. ‘We are in financial difficulties now, but we would do our possible best to promote sports.’ Mr. Innocent Gawua, the Keta Municipal Coordinating Director, in his message, said the Assembly would be ready to partner with individuals, groups, companies, to promote beach Soccer. Mr. Reuben Dzidodo Adzahoe, the Volta Regional Beach Soccer Committee Chairman, expressed satisfaction about the opportunity. He further thanked the Assembly for their commitment. Mr. Adzohoe told the Ghana News Agency that a Sports Arena, when built in the area, would help harness more talents from the region into the national team, the Black Sharks. Mr. Adzohoe, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Keta Sunset Sports Beach Soccer Club, further disclosed that the National Beach Soccer League had already commenced. ‘Since 2011, the majority of Beach Soccer National team players hailed from Keta. The first former and current captains and assistant head coach are all from Keta,’ he stated. Mr. Adzohoe urged all to help support the teams throughout the league matches. The GNA observed, the Municipal Assembly had already allocated land at the beach for the construction of the beach soccer arena. Sunset Sports Keta, Kedzi Miracles BSC, Kedzi Havedzi Mighty Warriors, Vodza Iron Breakers, Oceans Stars Tegbi, and Ada Assurance are among the six teams playing in the Zone 2 category of the National Beach Soccer Premiere League.

Source: Ghana News Agency