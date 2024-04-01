Kef: Unfavourable weather conditions threaten crop season (URAP President)



Tunis: President of the Regional Union of Agriculture and Fisheries (URAP) in Kef, Mounir Laabidi, expressed his concern about the climatic conditions, characterised by a lack of rainfall and a rise in temperatures over the last few days, which risk affecting the smooth running of the agricultural season, particularly crops.

He told TAP on Monday that the lack of rainfall and the significant rise in temperatures over the past few days have damaged certain areas of crops due to the lack of irrigation water, especially in fodder areas.

In the south of the governorate, several areas are in critical condition due to the lack of rain, he stressed, noting that the rest of the crop plantations are in stable condition.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse