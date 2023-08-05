Kasserine: holder of firearm in Sbitla young man’s killing identified

The ballistics report in the murder case of a young local man in Sbitla, Kasserine, last July 5 traced the bullet to a firearm and helped identify its holder, said Public Prosecutor at the first Instance Court in Kasserine and its spokesperson Slaheddine Rachdi. Ahmed Souli was killed in clashes involving police and locals in a raid on sport bet shops. The investigating judge ordered the holder of the gun to be kept in custody for 48 hours (renewable) pending the completion of investigations. The accused is kept in custody, the investigating judge said, and is by no means under arrest.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse