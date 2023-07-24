Kais Saied meets with his Italian counterpart in Quirinal Palace

President of the Republic Kais Saied, Monday, had a meeting with his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace, in Rome.

President Saied praised the strong historic ties binding the two countries, welcoming the values shared by the two nations, reads a statement of the Presidency of the Republic.

He also underlined the sincere will of Tunisia and Italy to reinforce partnership and boost bilateral cooperation not only in the field of migration, but also in other sectors, namely renewable energy, health, seawater desalination as well as scientific, cultural and sports exchange, the same source said.

According to the Head of State, the high-level bilateral meetings testify to the strong ties between the two nations and the two countries. They also reflect the two countries’ common goal to foster a brighter future not only for the region, but also to all mankind.

Saied also expressed Tunisia’s will to materialise and update the agreements signed with Italy. Tunisia is ready, he pointed out, to increase trade and investment with Italy as well as provide all favourable conditions for economic stakeholders so that they can carry out their activities at best.

The meeting shed light on irregular migration and the need collaborate jointly so as to eliminate the real roots of this phenomenon and combat human trafficking on the shores of the Mediterranean.

The President of the Republic commended the outcomes of the International Conference on Development and Migration to develop collective and unconventional visions of inhumane migration.

The two Heads of State also discussed other issues relating to Tunisia’s relations with the European Union and its international partners, as well as a number of regional and international issues of common interest, according to the same source.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse