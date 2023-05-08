Kadjebi NIA Office appeals for collection of printed Ghana cards

Mr Angelo Fiawotoafor, the Kadjebi District Registration Officer, National Identification Authority (NIA), has appealed to those who registered for the Ghana card to go for their cards.

Mr Fiawotoafor said the relevance of possessing the card could not be underestimated, hence the need for everyone to own one.

A total of 2,010 people were registered when the office commenced work in November 2021.

The figure included 311 registrants enrolled in 2021 and 1,699 enrolled in 2022, Mr Fiawotoafor disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

However, no registration had taken place as of end of April, 2023, he said.

Mr Fiawotoafor said of the number, 273 cards were collected in 2021 and 1,531 collected in 2022, leaving 101 yet to be collected as of April 30, 2023.

Attempts to reach applicants via phone to go for their cards proved futile as some of them had their SIM cards blocked, he said.

He, thus, appealed to the Assembly members and other stakeholders to help with the dissemination of information on the collection of the cards.

In other mass registration exercise where 1,781 Ghana cards were printed, he said: ‘Most of the applicants thought the cards would be brought to their registration centres, so did not come for it at office’.

‘Others said they did not have money to travel to the Kadjebi office for it, while other applicants are not in the jurisdiction.’

Mr Fiawotoafor said the office was liaising with the Kadjebi District Assembly to assist in the distribution of such cards and that 14 centres had been created for the distribution.

