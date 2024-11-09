Kadjebi NCCE Engages Youth on Violent Extremism at Menuso Border Towns.



KADJEBI: The Kadjebi District Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), with support from the European Union (EU), has engaged youth groups from towns within the Menuso Border Post on violent extremism. The initiative is part of the Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (PCVE) Project, which aims to educate the youth on the consequences of violent extremism and the legalities surrounding such activities.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Setriakor Kwesi Gagakuma, the Deputy Oti Regional Director of NCCE, emphasized the threat posed by violent extremism to global security and societal harmony during the engagement at Agbo Kordzi, a farming community in the Kadjebi District. He highlighted the targeting and radicalization of young people by extremist groups, particularly during election periods when tensions are high. Mr. Gagakuma pointed out that extremists often use sophisticated propaganda and recruitment strategies on social media to influence young individuals.

He noted that w

hile anyone could potentially become an extremist, young people searching for identity or belonging are particularly vulnerable. Mr. Gagakuma stressed the need for civic engagements that promote unity and patriotism among the youth to prevent violence and radicalization, especially as the 2024 elections approach.

Superintendent of Police, Frank Nana Asomaning, the Kadjebi District Police Commander, warned of the real threat of terrorist attacks on communities and stressed the importance of security consciousness among citizens. He discussed counterterrorism measures and identified factors such as perceived marginalization, poverty, and corruption as triggers for violent extremism.

He also highlighted signs of radicalization, such as becoming argumentative and embracing extremist ideologies, and suggested preventive measures like setting up neighborhood patrols and partnering with the police.

Mr. Isaac Dzapaye, the Assemblyman for Menuso Electoral Area, praised the NCCE for the program, which he described a

s enlightening regarding the dangers of joining extremist groups. The 65 participants committed to spreading the message to peers about avoiding extremist affiliations.