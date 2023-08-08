“July 25 Process” Movement calls for giving enough time to newly-appointed PM

Spokesperson for the “July 25 Process» movement Mahmoud Belmabrouk called for giving new Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani enough time before starting to evaluate his political performance. He also called on trade unions not to put pressure on him. Speaking at a conference organised by the movement in Tunis on Tuesday, Belmabrouk called for a review of laws relating to banks, particularly the law on bad cheques. He also called for the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) to be placed under state supervision. The BCT’s administrative independence poses a challenge to investment and the inflow of foreign currency, he said. Belmabrouk spoke of the education sector in Tunisia, estimating that the crisis will continue into the next school year. On the economic front, the spokesman for the July 25 Process called for opening up to new economic powers, including China.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse