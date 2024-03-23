Joint efforts required to ensure women inclusivity: Mushelenga



International Relations and Cooperation Minister Dr Peya Mushelenga on Saturday called for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to guarantee equality and parity by ensuring that everyone, including women, are actively involved in decision-making across the board.





Mushelenga noted that the issue of women in peace and security has become a subject of debate, in respect of implementing the provisions in the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325.





He cited a publication which revealed that the lack of resources, political will and understanding of the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) principles failed in the implementation of UNSCR 1325.





‘As governments and inter-governmental organisations, we should create an impetus for Resolution 1325 and allocate resources to programmes that address its provisions.





We should demonstrate the will and zeal in our actions and bring women to play meaningful roles as titans in the front row of peace-making efforts and programmes,’ he noted.





Mushelenga during the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) High-Level Seminar on WPS at Swakopmund said, Namibia’s trajectory in the adoption of the historic UNSCR 1325 WPS which recognises and affirms the crucial role women play in the prevention and management of conflict, is well recognised.





The seminar is aimed to take stock of women’s participation and leadership in peacebuilding processes.





UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General to the AU and Head of the United Nations Office Parfait Onanga-Anyanga said the world needs more women peacebuilders with meaningful participation, thus harnessing the vision and talent of women for a more peaceful and prosperous world.





Adopting quotas for women’s participation in peace processes is one of the strategies that could help secure space for women and bring concrete changes in the participation and leadership of women in peace and governance processes, a key pillar of the WPS Agenda.





Meanwhile, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Ambassador Bankole Adeoye called on members to focus on formulating an action blueprint for the future that will finally lead to substantial and comprehensive systemic change to execute the goals and calls for action on resolution 1325 and its successor resolutions.









