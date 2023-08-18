JICA, SONEDE boost cooperation in water leak detection in Sfax

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the national water utility company (French: SONEDE) signed Friday the minutes of discussions on the project to detect leaks in the water supply system in the urban area of Greater Sfax.

The signing ceremony was attended by Deputy Resident Representative of JICA Tunisia Office JOGO Rinko and SONEDE CEO Ahmed Soula.

Both officials voiced “deep appreciation for sharing know-how to build leak detection capacities of SONEDE staff.”

The project will be implemented early 2024; it will run till 2026.

The city of Sfax was chosen to support the JICA-funded project of construction of the Sfax desalination plant and meet the need to reduce water losses and incurred financial costs.

Technical assistance will include sending Japanese experts to Tunisia, training SONEDE staff in Japan and acquiring specific equipment for the effective implementation of the project.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse