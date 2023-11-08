JETEX & SHELL AVIATION SIGN AGREEMENT FOR SAF SUPPLY TO PRIVATE AVIATION

Jetex and Shell Aviation bring sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to the flagship private terminal in Dubai.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jetex, a global leader in executive aviation, is the first to offer SAF to customers in the United Arab Emirates. Building on the success of supplying SAF at selected locations in Europe, Jetex will now offer aircraft operators and private owners the possibility of significantly reducing emissions whenever they operate flights from its flagship private terminal in Dubai.

“Bringing SAF to the United Arab Emirates is a milestone achievement, and today I am pleased that we finally can offer this type of aircraft fuel to our customers in Dubai in partnership with Shell Aviation. It is even more important in light of 2023 being announced as the Year of Sustainability in the UAE as it cements our ambition to reduce carbon emissions”, said Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex.

As a safe and fully certified drop-in fuel compatible with existing aircraft fleet and airport infrastructure, SAF can be blended with conventional jet fuel at a ratio of up to 50%, creating an aviation fuel that is significantly lower in lifecycle carbon emissions. In its neat form, SAF can reduce lifecycle emissions by up to 80% compared to conventional jet fuel.

Doris Tan, General Manager Asia and Middle East, Shell Aviation, said: “To reduce emissions from flying, all parts of the aviation value chain need to play their part. This is particularly crucial for private business customers as they can create a concentrated, high-impact demand for SAF. Additionally, expanding the availability of SAF to new locations is equally important, which is why it’s been highly rewarding to work with Jetex to enhance our SAF capabilities in the Middle East by delivering SAF at DWC for the first time.”

Jetex’s environment strategy focuses on reducing carbon emissions, recycling and adapting the latest green technologies across its global network. The company’s efforts are aligned with IATA’s commitment to fly net zero by 2050 and achieving this requires a combination of maximum elimination of emissions at the source, offsetting and carbon capture technologies.

It is vital for the future of aviation to continue to address climate change and Jetex remains focused on playing its part to reduce the impact on the planet.

About Jetex:

An award-winning global leader in executive aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class trip support solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional private terminals (FBOs), aircraft fueling, ground handling and global trip planning. The company caters to both owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel. To find out more about Jetex, visit jetex.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Attachment

Oleg Kafarov - Vice President of Brand & Corporate Communications Jetex +971 4 212 4900 teamorange@jetex.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8975124