JETEX INAUGURATES NORTH AFRICA’S FIRST VIP TERMINAL IN MARRAKECH

With African business aviation witnessing phenomenal growth, Jetex is assuming a more dominant role in the region.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jetex, an award-winning global leader in executive aviation, announces the opening of its latest VIP Terminal at Marrakech Menara Airport, introducing a new world-class facility in the Moroccan market.

Since first establishing its presence in Morocco as a fixed-base operator (FBO) in 2016, the company has already brought the signature Jetex experience to Casablanca, Agadir and Rabat. The new flagship Jetex VIP Terminal in Marrakech brings the company’s total number of African locations to 16, including six FBOs.

Each year, Morocco sees more than 10,000 private jet movements, making it one of the most important markets in Africa, while the Middle East and North African region is expected to see around 175,000 business aircraft movements in 2020.

“We anticipate private aviation in Africa to continue its rapid growth. We want Jetex to help usher in that growth and better serve the market’s increasing needs. It is an honor for us to establish the first VIP Terminal of its kind in North Africa and we are grateful for the ongoing support of the Government of Morocco,” said Mr. Adel Mardini, Founder and CEO of Jetex.

Since 2009, Jetex has redefined the FBO concept and evolved it into a tailor-made luxury travel experience aimed at the most discerning travelers.

The Jetex VIP Terminal is an exclusive space spanning 1,000 square meters, offering a moment of calm and serenity as well as the promise of an exceptional travel experience. The terminal’s private and confidential feel is a haven for customers wishing to enjoy a genuine moment of relaxation in tranquil surroundings, while the Jetex Experience Team takes care of any travel formalities and special requests.

Furnished with designer pieces by Zaha Hadid, the modern facility is complemented by 25,000 square meters of aircraft parking and remains open 24/7 for the utmost convenience of private jet travelers.

Jetex celebrated the momentous event with a gala reception hosted at the new facility with the distinguished presence of Moroccan authorities.

About Jetex:

An award-winning global leader in executive aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class trip support solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional FBO, aircraft fueling, ground handling and global trip planning. The company caters to both owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel. To find out more about Jetex, visit www.jetex.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

