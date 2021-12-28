JETEX CHRISTMAS IN THE SKY

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the wealthiest of the wealthy, only the most extravagant and expensive gifts are acceptable during the holiday giving season. This inspired Jetex to design the ultimate ‘Christmas in the Sky’ private jet experience, priced USD 27,000 for up to 10 passengers.

Jetex, an award-winning global leader in executive aviation, invites the lucky few to celebrate style, taste and disposable income with one brilliant idea: a glamorous Christmas onboard a private jet soaring high in the festive skies.

The magical journey will commence with the passengers picked-up by a chauffeur limousine from their residence or hotel and driven in style to Dubai’s iconic Jetex VIP Terminal. Upon arrival, they will be welcomed by not one, but 28 spectacular Christmas trees lined up in front of the terminal dressed in more than 15,000 lights as well as Jetex ambassadors who will take care of seamless departure formalities.

This season, the flagship Jetex terminal is a festive wonderland in its own right: from exquisite decorations and live musicians to carefully selected Dom Pérignon vintages paired with caviar and gourmet refreshments to delight the senses. Kids will be welcomed by Santa Klaus who will look after them and let them discover the magnificently decorated Christmas trees and Insta-worthy entertainment facilities of the world’s most luxurious private jet terminal. As soon as the passengers are in the mood to board, they will be driven to their private aircraft in timeless elegance in one of the Jetex Rolls-Royces.

The special flight will take two hours and the crew will select the most optimal altitude and cruising speed to ensure passengers enjoy sensational window views, including Dubai’s world-famous skyline, iconic landmarks, Arabian Gulf and the rolling dunes of the desert.

To take experience personalization further, a Jetex in-flight culinary expert will contact passengers in advance to discuss their dining preferences and design a bespoke menu which will complement many delectable festive treats offered onboard.

Once back on the ground, passengers will be invited to enjoy the rest of the evening in one of the lounges with elegant service and amenities at their leisure, as well as receive signature Jetex Christmas presents.

Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex, commented: “Once again, Jetex redefines private jet travel experience as we celebrate the season of togetherness. ‘Christmas in the Sky’ is the epitome of luxury and festive celebrations above the clouds. Dubai is a city of superlatives and this extraordinary package is taking it to new heights. It is a perfect gift, an excellent way to discover the world of private aviation, and to create a treasured memory to cherish for years to come.”

By inviting passengers to share a delightful holiday-themed pursuit among friends and family, Jetex provides a safe, relaxed, and joyful haven of kinship and good cheer.

“Christmas in the Sky” private jet package is priced from USD 27,000 (AED 100,000) for up to 10 passengers and will be available between 24 December 2021 and 7 January 2022.

For reservations, please contact Jetex Premier Experience at experience@jetex.com.

About Jetex:

An award-winning global leader in executive aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class trip support solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional private terminals (FBOs), aircraft fueling, ground handling and global trip planning. The company caters to both owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel. To find out more about Jetex, visit www.jetex.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Oleg Kafarov - Director of Portfolio Development & Corporate Communications Jetex +971 4 212 4900 teamorange@jetex.com