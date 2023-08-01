Jayla crowned winner of Rabby’s Starlet season three

Ms. Judith Dzigbordi Buame, also known as ‘Jayla,’ has been crowned the overall winner of the third edition of the annual talent show ‘Rabby’s Starlet’. Jayla, a graduate nurse, displayed impressive presentation techniques that made her topple her other four contestants to win the coveted crown at the grand finale held at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly head office. She was presented with a brand-new car among other complimentary gifts as part of her prize. Jayla, after her triumph, described her success as a great step in advancing her ambition of becoming a great actress and astute personality in society. ‘I haven’t regretted joining ‘Rabby’s Starlet’ because I believe it is going to open great doors for me and also help me build my talent’, she said in an interview. Jayla was adjudged the best among the five finalists for her onstage eloquent presentations, spontaneity, and intelligence in responding to questions from the judges and votes from the public. Included in her prize package were a GHC 15,000 trust fund to start a business, management from ‘Rabby Bray and Productions’, products from sponsors, and a commercial deal with ‘XYZ Wine’.

Source: Ghana News Agency