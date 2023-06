Tunisian women’s volleyball team secured their first win against Niger’s 2-0 (21-13, 21-11) at a day-1 Group A game of the 2nd African Beach Games hosted in Hammamet, June 23-30. The other game of the group pits Nigeria and Mauritius. Morocco beat Burundi (21-18, 21-12) in Group B, which also includes Mozambique and Zambia. The top two teams in each group qualify for the semi-finals.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse