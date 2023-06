Morocco beat Zambia 2-0 (22-8, 19-5) on Saturday at a day-1 Group B game of the 2nd African Beach Games Hammamet-2023 men’s handball tournament, organised in Hammamet. Libya defeated Mali 2-0 (14-8, 18-4) in the same group. The top two teams in each group qualify for the semi-finals.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse