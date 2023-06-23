JAP Hammamet 2023: Celebration of Olympic Day under banner “Africa United”

Under the banner of “Africa United”, the continent’s young people celebrated Olympic Day, on Friday in Hammamet, in the presence of representatives of the various African national Olympic committees.This event took place in conjunction with the ongoing 2nd African Beach Games, held from June 23 to 30.

To the rhythm of songs and music, and in the presence of the young delegations taking part in the 2023 Youth Olympic Games, the festivities were launched in the heart of the sports village in the Yasmine Hammamet tourist and seaside resort.

“Today is a day of jubilation and celebration of Africa in Tunisia,” Kamel Déguiche, Minister of Youth and Sports told TAP as he attended the Olympic Day ceremony.

He went on to say that it was now possible to say with pride that Tunisia had successfully met the challenge of celebrating International Olympic Day in the presence of the 54 African member countries that were guests at the African Youth Games.

The Minister emphasised the confidence placed by all the African countries in Tunisia and its ability to organise major sporting events, which bears witness to its ability to open up to the continent.

“The guests and visitors who have come in large numbers will tomorrow be the ambassadors of Tunisia as a sporting and tourist destination”, he said.

He further said that by successfully organising the YOG and celebrating Olympic Day, Tunisia is in a position to regain its position and lay claim to the organisation of major multi-disciplinary sporting events. “Tunisia is preparing to host several sporting events in various individual and team sports such as handball and volleyball.”

For his part, the President of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), Mustapha Berraf, described this as an exceptional day, marked by joy and the presence of all African member states in Tunisia, a country that is a haven of peace, brotherhood and African solidarity.

Berraf also paid tribute to the Tunisian authorities, led by President Kais Saied, for the concern shown for the success of the JAP, affirming that Tunisia demonstrates its openness to the continent and to being the country of youth, sport and the Olympic spirit.

The 2nd JAP Hammamet 2023 will run until June 30, with some 1,000 athletes taking part in 16 specialities.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse