Tunisia’s men’s beachy volleyball team conceded defeat to Gambia’s 0-2 (18-21, 18-21) at a day 3 Group A game played on Sunday during the 2023 African BEach Games (JAP). Tunisia had conceded defeat to Algeria (0-2) before defeating Bostwana (2-0). For their part, Gambia defeated Bostwana (2-0) and conceded defeat to Algeria (0-2).

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse