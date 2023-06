Tunisia’s beach handball team defeated Algeria’s 2-0 (16-10, 14-11) in an African Beach Games (JAP) women’s beach handball tournament 3rd game, played on Sunday in Hammamet. This is Tunisia’s 3rd victory after beating Mali and Uganda. Kenya defeated Mali 2-0 (12-4, 17-16). Five countries are partaking in this mini-tournament, namely Tunisia, Algeria, Kenya, Uganda and Mali.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse