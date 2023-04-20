ITEC EXPO will engender economic growth, create wealth – ACCI

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) says the 2023 International Technology and Communications Expo (ITEC EXPO 2023) will engender economic growth and create wealth for Nigerians.

The Chairman of the organising committee for ITEC Expo, Dr Johnson Anene, said the event was organised to bridge the gap between African investment prospects and international investors.

According to Anene, who is also the Chairman, National Trade Center of ACCI, technology drives the economy and rules the world, and no economic growth can be achieved without technology.

He said the expo, therefore, aimed at bringing together relevant stakeholders to discuss the way forward in utilising technology in growing the economy.

“ITEC EXPO 2023 is an exhibition and conference on technology, and communications and this year’s event has the theme, “ Advancing Technology and Communication for National Economic Growth.’’

“From the theme, you will know that the driving force and motivation behind this exhibition is economic growth and wealth creation.

“Creating wealth for the Nigeria business communities and other participants and contributing to our economic growth to build our economy and make it better for everybody is our purpose,’’ he said.

According to Anene, the Expo has a goal of taking on all of the stringent processes for bringing new investors into the economy with the aim of making the entire process smooth and simple.

He said:“ Participation for the Expo, which will hold at the International Conference Centre (ICC) from April 27 to April 29, is open and free to all well-meaning Nigerians.

“We have made participation free so people can take advantage of the enormous benefits there in and we need the collaboration of the media to publicise and invite exhibitors and Nigerians to attend.

“We have booths which people can rent to showcase their products and services and the exhibition will be in various segments.’’

According to the chairman, Nigeria is one of the most preferred destinations for business because of the numerous opportunities it has.

He said because of this, various international exhibitors and partners around the globe would be present at the event.

According to him, there will also be the training of workers in various fields and offices in ICT and a better approach to doing business.

Anene said one of the high points of the event would be the engagement of government agencies on economically friendly policies that would enable businesses in the country to thrive.

He then urged the government to pay more attention to technology, research and science as they were key factors that drove industrialization.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria