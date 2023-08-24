ISIE report on legislative elections published in official gazette

The report of the Independent High Authority for the Elections (ISIE) on the election of members of the Assembly of People’s Representatives was published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Tunisia (JORT) on Thursday.

This report contains the actions of the ISIE during all stages of the electoral process as well as recommendations related to the creation of the electoral administration, the systematic registration of voters, the updating of the electoral register and the control of campaign activities.

In its report, the ISIE also recommended that the number of sponsors required be reviewed, particularly in constituencies for expatriates, and that the procedures for accepting candidacies for the parliamentary elections be simplified.

It also highlighted the difficulties it faced, including the time constraints and huge logistical preparations imposed by the new electoral law.

President Kaïs Saïed, on August 18, met at the Palace of Carthage ISIE President Farouk Bouasker who presented him the report of the Authority on the last legislative elections.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse