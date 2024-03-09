ISIE: 86 candidates retained for district council elections



The Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE), on Saturday, published the list of candidates initially selected for the councils of districts.

According to an ISIE press release, a total of 86 candidacies submitted by local council members have been retained.

The candidates are distributed as follows

First District Council: 14 local council members submitted candidacies, including 5 from the Bizerte constituency, 5 from the Beja constituency and 4 from the Kef constituency. There were no candidates from the Jendouba constituency.

Second district council: 22 local council members submitted their candidacies, including 12 from the Tunis constituency, 1 from the Ariana constituency, 4 from the Ben Arous constituency, 1 from the Zaghouan constituency, 2 from the Manouba constituency and 2 from the Nabeul constituency.

The third district council: 23 local council members submitted their candidacies, including 3 from the Siliana constituency, 3 from the Sousse constituency, 5 from the Kasserine constitue

ncy, 2 from the Kairouan constituency, 1 from the Monastir constituency and 9 from the Mahdia constituency.

Fourth district council: 17 local council members stood as candidates, including 7 from the Sidi Bouzid constituency, 6 from the Sfax constituency and 4 from the Gafsa constituency. There were no candidates from the Tozeur constituency.

Fifth district council: 10 local council members submitted their candidacies, including 2 from the Tataouine constituency, 1 from the Gabès constituency, 4 from the Médenine constituency and 3 from the Kébili constituency.

Article 34 of Decree-Law No. 2023-10 of March 8, 2023 on the organisation of the local council elections and the composition of the regional and district councils stipulates that “the members of each regional council (24 councils) shall elect a single representative to the district council”.

According to the same article, “each individual candidate automatically represents the regional council to which he or she belongs in the district council”.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse