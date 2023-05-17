Isaac Dogboe determined to fight his way back to the top despite recent setback

Former World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Super Bantamweight champion Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe has expressed his determination to stage a magnificent comeback and clinch a world title again. Dogboe recently suffered his third career loss against Cuban boxer Robeisy Ramirez in a WBO featherweight world title fight at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Speaking at the press conference in Accra on Wednesday, he took full responsibility for his recent loss against Ramirez, but promised to make a comeback later this year. According to Dogboe, who is currently ranked fifth in the WBO featherweight division, he requested for a rematch with Ramirez, which his side declined but he was focused on moving on. ‘All hope was not lost in his quest to become a world champion. Moving forward, I want to get the right bouts and get enough time to train, and hopefully I can get back in the ring later this year,’ he stated. Dogboe further stated that he and his team would restrategize to see the best way forward as they are set to sign onto a new promotions label after their five-year deal with Top Rank ended last September. ‘I will forever be grateful to Top Rank for giving me the limelight, and I have had some proposals from other promotions, which will be announced in the next few weeks,’ he stated.

Source: Ghana News Agency