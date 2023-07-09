IPC World Para Championships kick off in Paris

International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Anderson Pierson has called on athletes to break world records while competing at the 2023 Paris World Para Athletics Championships.

Over 1,300 athletes from 107 nations will be competing in 168 medals events at the 2023 IPC World Para Athletics Championships, underway in the French capital from 08 to 17 July.

The 10th edition of the 2023 Paris World Para Athletics Championships will make history as the Para Athletics World Championships kicked off at the Charlety Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Pierson said for the first time, the world champs take place in a place that will be hosting the Paralympics Games the following year, and this is an opportunity for athletes to familiarise themselves with the venue and conditions of the city that will be hosting one of the biggest, events in the world.

“This allows athletes to learn and break records as they prepare for the Paralympics Games. Some of the athlete’s journey to the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games begins here. I, therefore, call on all of you to take this time and opportunity to enjoy yourselves while competing at these championships as you prepare for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games,” he said.

Namibian athletes competing in the 2023 IPC World Para Athletic Championships are T11 male sprinters, Ananias Shikongo, Kinda Chris, and Alfredo Bernado, T11 female sprinter Lahja Ishitile, and T12 sprinter Lahja Ipinge, T13 sprinter Johannes Nambala, T47 sprinter Bradley Murere, T37 sprinter Petrus Karuli, and T44 sprinter Denzel Namene.

The athletes are accompanied by their guides, Even Tjiuiju, Hatango Murere, Kelvin Goagoseb, Philipus Paulus and Sem Shimanda.

The management team consists of Jean-Paul Schmidt who heads the delegation, team manager Michael Hamukwaya, Ruan Mocke (physiotherapist), Letu Hamhola (head coach) and Naomi Schmidt (assistant coach).

Ishitile and Karuli are the first athletes competing in the T11 and T37 400 metres (m) and 100m respectively on Sunday evening.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency