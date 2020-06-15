IOM Zimbabwe Flow Monitoring Report – May 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• A total of 35,902 regular movements (23,537 at Beitbridge and 12,365 at Forbes) were observed during the month in review.

• IOM Zimbabwe facilitates repatriation of 92 Malawian irregular migrants stranded in Zimbabwe.

DEFINITION OF KEY TERMS

REGULAR MIGRATION: movement of persons that occurs in compliance with the laws of the country of origin, transit and destination. (IOM Glossary) IRREGULAR MIGRATION: movement of persons that takes place outside the laws, regulations or international agreements governing the entry into or exit from the State of origin, transit or destination. (IOM Glossary)

REGULAR MIGRATION

BEITBRIDGE BORDER POST( MATABELELAND SOUTH PROVINCE)

In May 2020, the average daily number of individuals observed at Beitbridge crossing points increased by 53 per cent compared to the previous month. A total of 23,537 movements comprising 12,185 (52%) entries and 11,352 (48%) exits were recorded at the Crossing Points during the month in review

Source: International Organization for Migration