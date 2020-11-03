IOM Regional Office for Middle East and North Africa COVID-19 Response – Situation Report 15 (16 – 28 October 2020)

Key Regional Updates

• As of 28 October 2020, a total of 2,034,442 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, out of which 35,794 fatalities have been reported.

• Countries in conflict continue to be disproportionately vulnerable to the impacts of COVID-19. In Yemen, a recent flare in conflict has resulted in more than 200,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in need of emergency humanitarian assistance. Significant gaps have been observed across water and sanitation, health, camp management, protection and shelter sectors. As conflict frontlines along Marib and Al Jawf governorates continue to shift, causing more and more people to flee active fighting, the risks of COVID-19 transmission in already overcrowded IDP sites increases. With the highest case fatality rate in the world, any increase in COVID-19 transmissions is likely to be catastrophic. While in the north west of Syria, the number of COVID-19 cases has risen drastically in the last month, with IDPs, often located in cramped conditions, some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19 transmission.

• IOM, in collaboration with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for West Asia (ESCWA) and the League of Arab States (LAS), organized an online event to discuss the modalities for the upcoming Regional Review of the GCM in the Arab Region on 20 October 2020. The meeting was followed by updates of the regional review processes in other regions, as well as epidemiological and mobility updates that explored the potential impact of the COVID-19 on the review process.

Source: International Organization for Migration