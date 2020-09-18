IOM Regional Office for Middle East and North Africa COVID-19 Response – Situation Report 11 (03 – 16 September 2020)

Key Regional Updates

• As of 14 September 2020, a total of 1,385,918 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, out of which, 25,781 fatalities have been reported.

• Several countries across the region continue to confront multiple, complex crises and emergencies alongside the COVID-19 pandemic. In Sudan, more than 557,000 people were affected by recent flooding across 17 out of Sudan’s 18 states, with more than 111,000 houses destroyed or damaged1

. This is combined with polio outbreaks and a currency fallout. In Yemen, conflict, displacement and COVID-19 challenges have been compounded by torrential rains and flooding throughout July and August 2020, which caused devastation across Yemen for the third time this year2 . This is on top of an estimated 17 to 19 million people in need of humanitarian food assistance, and around 137,00 individuals currently in situations of displacement3.

• In response to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 crisis, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) updated its Global Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) on 09 September 2020 to continue in its efforts to delivering a well-coordinated, comprehensive, equitable and timely response.

The revised funding required for IOM’s planned interventions currently stand at 618.8 million globally, with IOM’s MENA regional appeal updated to 91.3 million. This update seeks to respond to needs that have emerged through the current pandemic, in the short and medium-term, in national contexts currently affected by humanitarian situations. This is coupled with those that present more stable environments yet are equally vulnerable to the global pandemic.

